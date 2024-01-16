Sandwiches
- SPECIAL!!!!!$9.99
- Ybor Syndicate Cuban
9 in classic cuban bread, smoked roasted mojo pork, black forest ham, hard salami, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & mayo pressed to perfection with garlic butter. Served with Chips$12.99
- BBQ Pulled Chicken or Pork sandwich
Smoked roasted pulled chicken or pork on a kaiser bun. Served with chips$10.99
- Ma Barkers Cluckers
2 Chicken Salad sliders smoked roasted pulled chicken, mayo, white pepper, green celery, apples & craisins on Brioche sliders.$9.99
Entrees
- Pete's Pico (Picadillo)
Chicken picadillo blended with olives, raisins, sofrito. Served with black beans & yellow rice. 2 plantains$12.99
- Shredded Salvator (Ropa Vieja)
Shredded chicken made like ropa vieja with sofrito and blended spices. Served with black beans & yellow rice. 2 Plaintains$12.99
Bootleg BItes
- Cheeseoni (mac n' cheese)
Traditional mac n' cheese with white cheddar cheese.$4.99
- Loaded Spud (potato salad)
Loaded potato salad, potatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, green onion$4.99
- Cheesy Cannoli (Mozarella sticks)
Mozzarella sticks (5) Served w/ Marinara$4.99
- Crooked Fries
Crinkle cut French fries$4.99
- Plantains (6)
Sweet,, sliced golden fried plantain$4.99
- Black Beans & Yellow Rice$4.99
Desserts
- Bonnie & Clyde bars (Cheesecake brownie)
Brownie with chocolate chips$2.99
- Daily Treat$2.99
- Mandarin Mob Bliss
mandarin oranges, crushed pineapples, cherries, coconut mixed in decadent whipped cream.$2.99
Drinks
- Coke$1.99
- Diet Coke$1.99
- Sprite$1.99
- Bottler Water$1.99
- Strawberry lemonade (16oz)$2.99