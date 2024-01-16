I'm gonna make you dish you can't refuse.
Featured Items
- Thee Cluckin Cuban
9 in classic cuban bread, smoked roasted mojo chicken, black forest ham, hard salami, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & mayo pressed to perfection with garlic butter.$15.00
Gangster Grubs
Epicurean Delights
- Ma Barkers Clucker (Chicken Salad)
Chicken Salad, smoked roasted pulled chicken mixed with mayo, white pepper, green celery, apples & craisins served on a Croissant$10.00
- Gambino Double Cheese Burger/Fries
2 Quarter pound burgers stacked with cheddar cheese on a kaiser bun. W/Fries$13.00
- Chicken tenders basket /Fries
3 Chicken Tenders w/ French Fries$10.00
- Wiseguys Wings - 8 count
6ct Wings, Please choose 1 sauce flavor and 1 dip (ranch or blue cheese)$12.00
- Wiseguy Wings - 16 count
16ct Wings, Choose 1 or 2 sauces they will be split 6/6 if two are chosen, and choose 1 dip (ranch or blue cheese )$22.00
Bootleg Bites (sides)
Desserts
Drinks
- Chicken Parm sammie$10.99
- Mandarin Dream
Chilled mandarin oranges, crushed pineapples, cherries, shredded coconut mixed in decadent whipped cream. (Can not be changed)$3.99
- Cookies
Cookie 2 packs , please specify flavor for order. Chocolate chip Peanut butter Oatmeal Chocolate brownie$4.00
- Banana Pudding
Creamy classic banana pudding with bananas and nilla wafers.$4.00
