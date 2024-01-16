Epicurean Delights
- Ybor Syndicate Cuban
9 in classic cuban bread, smoked roasted mojo pork, black forest ham, hard salami, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & mayo pressed to perfection with garlic butter. Served with Chips$12.99
- Ma Barkers Clucker (Chicken Salad)
Chicken Salad, smoked roasted pulled chicken mixed with mayo, white pepper, green celery, apples & craisins served on a Croissant with a bag of chips.$10.99
- Bootleggers BBQ Pulled Chicken/Pork sandwich
Smoked roasted pulled chicken or pork on a kaiser bun. Served with chips$9.99
- Gambino Cheese Burger
Seasoned 1/2 lb burger, with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato on a kaiser bun. Served with chips$9.99
- Wiseguys Wings - 6 count
6ct Wings, Please choose 1 sauce and 1 dip$9.99
- Wiseguy Wings - 12 count
12ct Wings, Please choose 1-2 sauces they will be split 6/6 if two are chosen, and choose 1 dip$18.99
- cafe con leche$3.99
- break cuban$10.99
- break sammie$10.99
- stuffed french toast$7.99
- coffee$1.99
- apple juice
- orange juice
Bootleg Bites (sides)
Desserts
- Mandarin Dream
Chilled mandarin oranges, crushed pineapples, cherries, shredded coconut mixed in decadent whipped cream.$2.99
- Chocolate Tres Leches
Chocolate Tres leche with Mr. Black espresso liquor and chocolate whipped topping$2.99
- Cookies
Cookie 2 packs , please specify flavor for order. Chocolate chip Peanut butter Oatmeal Chocolate brownie$1.99
- Flan Cup$1.99